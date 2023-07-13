Two escaped inmates back in custody in Perry County

LINDEN, Tenn. (WSMV) - The second of two inmates who escaped from the Perry County Jail earlier this week has been located and both are back in custody, the Perry County Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday.

The PCSO reported on Monday that two inmates had escaped and residents in the Bethel and Linden areas were advised to remain indoors and lock up everything overnight. Jeremy Christy and Jamie Hinson created a hole in the fence during their organized time outside in the yard and used it to escape the facility. A sergeant spotted the men and gave chase, causing both men to fall, but the sergeant was only able to detain Christy. Hinson got up and continued running until he was out of sight, according to Sheriff Nick Weems.

Multiple agencies assisted the PCSO in actively pursuing Hinson in the following days, including the local rescue squads and fire departments. Search teams were sent to patrol the Buffalo River, while others worked the highways in the region, the sheriff said.

Hinson was located on the river in a stolen kayak around 3 p.m. on Wednesday. The investigation showed Hinson had broken into a river camp and spent the night, where he took knives, food, beer, a hatchet, and the kayak, according to the sheriff. He was kayaking north on the Buffalo River when deputies spotted him.

The PCSO considers both men to be “career criminals,” as Christy has been booked 37 times since 1999, and Hinson has been arrested 22 times since 2003. Both men will now face an additional five-year sentence to be served at %100 for escaping.

Sheriff Weems said he will be using this recent escape as an incentive for the county to move forward with a project to improve the facility.

“When our jail was built 20 years ago, it wasn’t designed to accommodate the number or nature of inmates we now house.”

The project will use inmate labor to build a 10-foot wall with razor wire on top around the facility.

