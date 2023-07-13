Murfreesboro man indicted after detectives find videos of him raping unconscious women, police say

“Some of the women may not even know they are victims,” police said.
Immanuel Webb, age 38
Immanuel Webb, age 38(MPD)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) – An investigation is underway by the Murfreesboro Police Department after investigators found videos of a man sexually assaulting unconscious women.

A Rutherford County Grand Jury indicted Immanuel Webb on multiple counts of rape earlier this month after a second woman came forward to accuse him of sexual assault, according to police. Detectives served Webb the warrant Wednesday at the Rutherford County jail, where he is already in custody on separate rape charges.

“It appears Webb has been preying on women when they were in a vulnerable state, unconscious or heavily intoxicated,” Special Victims Unit Detective Emily Speed said in a media release. “Some of the women may not even know they are victims.”

Police said detectives found numerous videos and photos on Webb’s phone involving other unidentified women who were being sexually assaulted while unconscious or appeared to be sleeping.

If you are a victim, you’re urged to contact Detective Speed at 629-201-5664 or email her at 0997@mufreesborotn.gov.

Webb is being held on a $100,000 bond. He’s due in court on July 31.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

