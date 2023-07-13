Man, teen arrested after allegedly posting KKK flyers around Columbia, police say

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man and a teenager have been arrested after allegedly posting KKK flyers around Columbia, according to the Columbia Police Department.

Police say they arrested a 38-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Both suspects have been charged with civil rights intimidation, CPD said.

“The Columbia Police Department has been diligently investigating the senseless acts which occurred in our city on July 9th involving the posting of bias rhetoric fliers. We have been working with members of our community and the Maury County Sheriff’s Department, and during the press conference Wednesday evening announced that we had strong leads in this case and anticipated an arrest in the near future,” Columbia Police said.

“The Columbia Police Department will continue to work diligently on this incident to determine if these individuals acted alone or if more offenders are involved. We will also continue to work closely with our community and make efforts to deter senseless acts such as this from occurring in Columbia. We would like to thank our community for their assistance in this case that led to the arrest of these individuals.”

