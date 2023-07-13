Man, teen arrested after allegedly posting KKK flyers around Columbia, police say

Both suspects have been charged with civil rights intimidation, CPD said.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man and a teenager have been arrested after allegedly posting KKK flyers around Columbia, according to the Columbia Police Department.

Police say they arrested a 38-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Both suspects have been charged with civil rights intimidation, CPD said.

“The Columbia Police Department has been diligently investigating the senseless acts which occurred in our city on July 9th involving the posting of bias rhetoric fliers. We have been working with members of our community and the Maury County Sheriff’s Department, and during the press conference Wednesday evening announced that we had strong leads in this case and anticipated an arrest in the near future,” Columbia Police said.

Previous Coverage:
Columbia community denounces spread of KKK flyers
TN lawmaker vows to push for stronger punishment for hate crimes following KKK flyers posted in Columbia

“The Columbia Police Department will continue to work diligently on this incident to determine if these individuals acted alone or if more offenders are involved. We will also continue to work closely with our community and make efforts to deter senseless acts such as this from occurring in Columbia. We would like to thank our community for their assistance in this case that led to the arrest of these individuals.”

******************* CPD HAS MADE TWO ARRESTS! *************** July 13, 2023 The Columbia Police Department has been...

Posted by Columbia Police Department, Tennessee on Thursday, July 13, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James William Nott
FBI finds stolen human remains used as ‘decorations’ inside Mount Washington man’s home
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Tubbs is not a certified police officer, according to the state
Attorney: Imposter police officers working in Nashville
Mya Fulle r
3 charged in death of Mya Fuller
Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield

Latest News

FILE: Money
Study: This is how much money you need to make to be in the top 1% in Tennessee
A KKK recruitment flyer was allegedly placed on the marquees of three churches in Columbia, TN.
TN lawmaker vows to push for stronger punishment for hate crimes following KKK flyers posted in Columbia
New filings in Jimmie Allen lawsuit: Management company asks to be removed from sexual abuse lawsuit
Woman killed in South Nashville shooting, police say