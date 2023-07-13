Man indicted in death of Maury Co. reserve deputy killed in crash

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man has been charged after he allegedly hit and killed a Maury County reserve deputy working traffic duty in December.

The crash happened Dec. 12 on Highway 43 near Williamsport Pike. An SUV, driven by Clark Austin Daniel, crashed into the back of a Maury County patrol vehicle, killing Reserve Deputy Brad Miller, according to prosecutors.

Daniel was charged by a Maury County grand jury on June 15 with vehicular homicide by recklessness, violation of the move over law, violation of bumper law and speeding. Miller, 68, had served in law enforcement for more than 19 years, according to Maury County Sheriff Bucky Rowland.

“He took pride in his department,” Rowland said in a press conference following Miller’s death. “He always (served) with a smile and joy in his heart.”

Rowland said Miller worked at General Motors before his time at the Maury County Sheriff’s Department. Miller was a proud husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He and his wife were just a few months away from their 50th wedding anniversary, Rowland said.

“He would light up a room,” Rowland said. “He would lighten up the mood.”

Daniel’s full indictment can be found below:

