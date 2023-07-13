Jimmie Allen’s former management agency wants to be dropped from sexual assault lawsuit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The former management agency for country music singer Jimmie Allen, accused of knowing Allen allegedly sexual assaulted his manager, wants to be dropped from a lawsuit claiming it knew about the alleged abuse.

A lawsuit filed in May against Allen claims he sexually assaulted his former day-to-day manager for more than two years and his management company, Wide Open Music, knew about the abuse and continually worked to cover it up and dismissed it as “harmless behavior.”

The Wide Open Music management agency is named as a defendant in the lawsuit, with Allen’s former manager claiming the agency knew about the alleged assaults and warned her that Allen could possibly make sexual advances.

“Undoubtedly, if the actions she claims Allen took against her actually occurred, they are deplorable and clearly inappropriate,” the agency said in a court document filed Tuesday. However, the agency says it should not be held liable for Allen’s alleged actions.

“Plaintiff has not stated any plausible claims for relief that (Wide Open Music) should be held liable, either for its client’s misconduct or independently of it,” the agency said in a motion to dismiss, adding that they are protected by a statute of limitation law. “Plaintiff’s negligence claims against (Wide Open Music) are also deficient as a matter of law because (Wide Open Music) did not owe a common-law duty to protect Plaintiff from Allen’s ‘sexual harassment or abuse’ … (Wide Open Music) did not have a duty to supervise Allen, its client.”

Since that lawsuit was filed, a subsequent lawsuit was filed by a woman who said she met Allen on a plane and was sexually assaulted by the singer. She alleged that Allen secretly filmed her on his phone during a sexual assault. After discovering the phone, she said she took it from the hotel room and reported the incident to police.

Allen has been dropped from his label and essentially blacklisted from performing at sanctioned country music events.

Elizabeth A. Fegan, the attorney representing both alleged victims in lawsuits, said in a statement: “Since Jane Doe filed her case last month, we’ve heard from others who share similar experiences. Jane Doe 2′s filing demonstrates to me that there is a vivid, distinct pattern of behavior. We intend to show it’s a pattern of deceit, manipulation, and ultimately of force.

”The law is clear – anyone who has given consent in sexual activity has the right and the ability to revoke consent at any time. Just as no means no, stop means stop,” Fegan said. “If one participant doesn’t stop, it is sexual assault.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

