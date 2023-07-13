Food trailer owner speaks out after finding KKK flyer posted on his trailer

Flyers detailing a warning that the Ku Klux Klan is back was plastered onto three African American church marquees, and Abe’s food trailer.
By Sharon Danquah
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are looking for a man caught on video posting a KKK flyer onto a food trailer and three African American churches in Columbia.

WSMV4 spoke with the owner of the food trailer trying to get answers. The owners said they had to scrape the glued-on flyer off of their trailer

The suspect who posted the flyer was caught on camera. On an otherwise quiet day in Columbia, Abe Everett says his ringtone was louder than ever.

“I got up and got a phone call from my mother saying you got tagged by a KKK flyer and I was like okay, that’s kind of surprising,” Everett said.

“You don’t know what you’re going to find when you roll up and I thought ‘What is going on?’”

Everett said he turned to his cameras. In the video he watched someone run up and slap a Ku Klux Klan flyer onto the side of his trailer Sunday morning.

“I don’t know why they did what they did. There were three churches targeted and us,” Abe said.

“We’ve served many many churches in the area, so, I don’t know if that has something to do with it or not,” Abe said.

But no matter who did it or why, Abe said it won’t get in his way.

“The Bible’s pretty clear, we are all children of the living God, and I don’t think that’s up for negotiations. I’m still here and I’m still going to do the exact same thing today and tomorrow as I’ve always done and continue to love everyone and serve everyone equally so this doesn’t change anything,” Abe said.

Columbia Police are now on the lookout for the man caught on video posting flyers. Police plan to charge him with Civil Rights Intimidation.

LIVE: Pastors speak out after alleged KKK flyers posted at Columbia churches

LIVE: Pastors are speaking out after alleged KKK flyers were posted at churches in Columbia, Tennessee. FULL COVERAGE: https://tinyurl.com/37p5mkax

Posted by WSMV 4, Nashville on Wednesday, July 12, 2023

