First Alert Forecast: Oppressive humidity returns

Intense humidity will make it feel like the triple digits
Full weather forecast for Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky with meteorologist Stefano DiPietro.
By Stefano DiPietro
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 5:11 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A hot and very humid Thursday is expected across the Mid State with highs in the lower 90s and oppressive humidity that will make it feel like we’re in the triple digits at times.

Most of the day will be dry, but by late afternoon and into the evening, storms become possible. Any storm that does develop tomorrow could feature heavy downpours and gusty winds.

Friday and Saturday feature temperatures around 90 degrees with humidity sticking around. Scattered thunderstorms are expected each day. The most likely timing is during the afternoon and evening hours. Damaging winds are a possibility with a few storms as well as heavier downpours. Sunday is looking like a better weather day all around with highs in the lower 90s and most of the area drying out.

I can’t completely rule out a shower or storm for the first half of next week, but most of the days are looking dry with highs in the 90s Monday through Wednesday along with more humidity each afternoon.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

