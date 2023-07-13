First Alert Forecast: Heat, humidity, and spotty thunderstorms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hit or miss showers and thunderstorms, high humidity, and hot conditions will continue for a while to come.

THROUGH FRIDAY:

A few showers and thunderstorms are likely to develop this evening, moving in from the northwest. It’ll stay warm and very humid. Temperatures by morning will drop into the mid 70s.

Friday will be variably cloudy once again. It’ll turn hot and remain very humid. The best chance timing for showers and storms will be late afternoon and evening. A few storms could cause strong wind gusts and/or brief flooding of poor drainage areas. We’ll have a high of 92, but the heat index will near 100 degrees in many areas.

A strong storm or two will be possible, especially Friday and/or Saturday, in Middle Tennessee. (WSMV)

THIS WEEKEND:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected on Saturday. Some will be around during the morning, the afternoon, and the evening. Be ready to take the fun indoors, temporarily, should a storm come your way. Any storms during the late afternoon and evening could briefly be strong, like on Friday afternoon/evening.

For the Beyonce concert Saturday night, rain coverage should diminish in time. That said, ensure you’re prepared (perhaps with a poncho on hand) in case one of those showers and/or storms pays a visit to Nissan Stadium while you’re there.

We’ll have less rain coverage on Sunday. It’ll still be hot and humid with highs in the low 90s.

NEXT WEEK:

The chance for showers and storms will increase some on Monday as a cold front closes in.

Tuesday looks mainly dry and very hot.

Only isolated showers and storms are expected on Wednesday and Thursday of next week as high heat and humidity remain in firm control.

