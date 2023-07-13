Detectives working to identify unconscious women allegedly raped by Murfreesboro man

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) – An investigation is underway by the Murfreesboro Police Department after detectives found videos of a man sexually assaulting unconscious women.

MPD said detectives found numerous disturbing videos and photos on a phone owned by 38-year-old Immanuel Webb, of Murfreesboro. The videos showed unidentified women who were being sexually assaulted while unconscious or seemingly sleeping, police said.

A Rutherford County Grand Jury indicted Webb on multiple counts of rape earlier this month after a second woman came forward to accuse him of sexual assault, according to police. Detectives served Webb the warrant Wednesday at the Rutherford County jail, where he is already in custody on separate rape charges.

“It appears Webb has been preying on women when they were in a vulnerable state, unconscious or heavily intoxicated,” Special Victims Unit Detective Emily Speed said in a media release. “Some of the women may not even know they are victims.”

Detectives are working to identify the women who were assaulted in the videos. If you are a victim, you’re urged to contact Detective Speed at 629-201-5664 or email her at 0997@mufreesborotn.gov.

Webb is being held on a $100,000 bond. He’s due in court on July 31.

