DCS announces $19 million plan to address housing needs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Children’s Services has announced plans to help address housing concerns for children in its care.

DCS received approval Thursday for the initial steps of a comprehensive, multi-million-dollar real estate expansion plan to address the placement needs of the children. The plan includes more than 100 added beds, as well as upgrades to outdated facilities, DCS said in a media release.

The plan is part of “DCS’s continuing vision to put children first and ensure a safe and supportive environment for Tennessee’s vulnerable youth.”

“Included in the first phase of the plan is a temporary assessment and intake facility in middle Tennessee. This center will house 48 dependent and neglected youth as they go through clinical and behavioral health evaluations to determine the best initial placement options,” the release said. “The facility will be the first of its kind in the state and will welcome 24 youth by the end of the month. The remaining 24 beds will be operational by the end of the year.”

Additional bed capacity will be made available through renovations at the existing Woodland Hills facility in Nashville, DCS said. The added space will house 72 juvenile justice youth in the department’s care. Design planning for the improvements will begin immediately.

Officials said the additional 120-bed capacity increase is estimated to cost $19 million. The expansion plan is the result of careful evaluation of the unique needs of DCS youth, DCS said.

“This is a positive step toward mitigating the statewide youth placement crisis. Many of the DCS facilities were designed and built for the needs of children 20 to 30 years ago. Our goal is to secure infrastructure for further improvements that will accommodate youth over the next 50 years,” DCS Commissioner Margie Quin said in a media release. “I appreciate the work of the Juvenile Justice Ad Hoc Committee that helped push this issue front and center.”

