Columbia community joined together to denounce hate after KKK flyers

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several community members packed the inside of the Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church Wednesday evening for a time of unity and prayer just days after KKK flyers were tagged to churches and businesses in the area.

“We are a united community in the face of this,” said Mayor Chaz Molder, City of Columbia.

Three historically Black churches discovered KKK flyers on their property in Columbia on July 9. The gathering inside of the church brought together people from several ethnicities and denominations.

“The KKK succeeded in placing the flyer but they failed to intimidate us and stop our worship and our work,” said Rev. Tanya Mason, Pastor of the Bethel Chapel A.M.E Church, one of the three houses of worship targeted.

The pastors representing the churches that were targeted shared a message along with prayers to encourage their community to showcase love instead of hate. During the service, they held hands and prayed.

“We will not tolerate any form of harm against us, our families or our community. We are standing and will continue to fight the good fight of faith,” said Rev. Tanya Mason, with Bethel Chapel AME Church.

“So don’t be discouraged or dismayed that hate is in our community. It’s been here before but we have survived every time,” Dr. Larry Thomas, Faith United Missionary Baptist Church of Columbia, one of three churches targeted.

“Hate will never win, hate will never win,” said Rev. Kenny Anderson, Pastor of Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, one of the three churches targeted.

These three pastors were joined by the town’s mayor, other elected officials, police and the community to reiterate how they will not stand for hatred and blatant racism.

“There’s no place for this in our community. It’s reprehensible, it is awful, and yes, it is hateful, and rejects the notion of all the things the flyer represented,” said Mayor Chaz Molder.

Columbia’s Mayor, Chaz Molder, says he’s confident that an arrest will be made soon after his police department posted this video showing someone placing a flyer on a food truck.

“This flyer that was put out was not just an attack on those churches, not just an attack on those congregations and those members, although it was definitely just that. More importantly, an attack against them is an attack against our community.”

The mayor mentioned during the meeting that the person who committed this hate crime will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

LIVE: Pastors speak out after alleged KKK flyers posted at Columbia churches LIVE: Pastors are speaking out after alleged KKK flyers were posted at churches in Columbia, Tennessee. FULL COVERAGE: https://tinyurl.com/37p5mkax Posted by WSMV 4, Nashville on Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.