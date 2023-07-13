Christmas in July Bike Drive to benefit Last Minute Toy Store

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Join WSMV4 and the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office as we collect bikes for the Last Minute Toy Store to be given away to families in need for Christmas 2023.

You can drop off a new bike or make a donation at Academy Sports and Outdoors in Madison on Friday, July 28 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. or from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 29.

