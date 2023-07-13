Christmas in July Bike Drive to benefit Last Minute Toy Store


Last Minute Toy Store Bike Drive
Last Minute Toy Store Bike Drive(Last Minute Toy Store/Davidson County Sheriffs Office)
By Amanda Hara
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Join WSMV4 and the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office as we collect bikes for the Last Minute Toy Store to be given away to families in need for Christmas 2023.

You can drop off a new bike or make a donation at Academy Sports and Outdoors in Madison on Friday, July 28 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. or from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 29.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
James William Nott
FBI finds stolen human remains used as ‘decorations’ inside Mount Washington man’s home
Tubbs is not a certified police officer, according to the state
Attorney: Imposter police officers working in Nashville
Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
A Tennessee Highway Patrol cruiser.
I-24 West reopens after multi-vehicle crash

Latest News

Drone 4 was over the Greyhound bus crash scene near Highland on July 12, 2023.
3 killed in Greyhound bus crash identified; NTSB begins investigation
FILE
Woman found dead after shooting at South Nashville apartment complex, police say
Immanuel Webb, age 38
Detectives working to identify unconscious women allegedly raped by Murfreesboro man
Mya Fulle r
3 charged in death of Mya Fuller, source says