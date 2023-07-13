Charges pending after deadly Wilson County crash, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was killed in a crash involving two cars at the intersection of Saundersville Ferry Road and Weeping Elm Road in Wilson County on Wednesday night.

Just after 9 p.m. a white truck with two men inside pulled onto Saundersville Ferry Road where it was hit by a car, according to police. The passenger in the white pickup truck died on the scene.

Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers were reconstructing the scene to determine what caused the crash.

Charges are pending in the case, police said.

