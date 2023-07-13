3rd suspect arrested after 7 men fired over 100 rounds during Nashville murder, police say

He’s the third of seven shooters, in this case, to be identified and arrested.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A third suspect has been arrested for the July 4th murder of 27-year-old Christopher Harris at the Overlook Apartments on Buena Vista Pike, according to Metro Nashville Police.

Police say homicide detectives arrested 23-year-old Deandre Jordan on Wednesday afternoon. Jordan is being charged with criminal homicide and aggravated assault.

Detectives arrested him at his place of employment in Madison, MNPD said. He’s the third of seven shooters, in this case, to be identified and arrested.

Two teens (16 and 17) have been arrested and also charged in this case. Police say the investigation remains ongoing as they search for the other four people involved.

According to MNPD, a group of men approached 27-year-old Christopher Harris while he was standing next to his vehicle at 2400 Buena Vista Pike. Witnesses told police that approximately seven of them opened fire, striking Harris multiple times. One appeared to be using a rifle during the shooting. They fled the scene in three separate vehicles.

More than 100 shots were fired in the shooting, police said. Harris was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds inside his vehicle, according to police. The motive for the attack remains under investigation.

