3 charged in death of Mya Fuller, source says

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three people have been arrested in connection to the death of 22-year-old Mya Fuller, according to a source.

Fuller went missing after working at an event at Geodis Park on July 30, 2022. One week later, on August 6, deputies with the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office were sent to a property on Trammel Lane for the discovery of human remains in a wooded area.

The decomposed remains were confirmed to belong to Fuller, authorities said.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office will discuss the investigation into Fuller’s death and the three people arrested during a press conference on Thursday at 11 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

