3 charged in death of Mya Fuller, source says

The 22-year-old went missing in July 2002, and her remains were found in a wooded area a short time later.
Mya Fulle r
Mya Fulle r(Submitted)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three people have been arrested in connection to the death of 22-year-old Mya Fuller, according to a source.

Fuller went missing after working at an event at Geodis Park on July 30, 2022. One week later, on August 6, deputies with the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office were sent to a property on Trammel Lane for the discovery of human remains in a wooded area.

The decomposed remains were confirmed to belong to Fuller, authorities said.

Previous Coverage:
Memorial scholarship created for Mya Fuller as death investigation remains active
Human remains of missing woman found in Wilson County

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office will discuss the investigation into Fuller’s death and the three people arrested during a press conference on Thursday at 11 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

