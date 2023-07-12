Tennis star Naomi Osaka becomes mother for first time, welcomes baby girl

Former world No. 1 tennis player Naomi Osaka is a new mom.
Former world No. 1 tennis player Naomi Osaka is a new mom.(ZUMA / MGN | File image)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Former world No. 1 tennis player Naomi Osaka has become a mother for the first time.

The World Tennis Association announced Oosaka has given birth to a daughter.

The four-time major champion announced her pregnancy in January.

She posted a photo of an ultrasound scan on her social media accounts.

In June, she confirmed that she and her boyfriend, rapper Cordae, would be welcoming a baby girl.

Osaka has not played since September last year.

She has previously said she plans to return to tennis in 2024.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office says investigators responded to a home on Moore Hollow Road to a shots...
Sheriff’s office releases identity of 2 dead in murder-suicide at Montgomery County home
A KKK recruitment flyer was allegedly placed on the marquees of three churches in Columbia, TN.
KKK flyers allegedly found on several church marquees in Columbia, TN
Randy Travis and Thomas Roberts
Randy Travis’ longtime stagehand identified as man allegedly shot by wife in Nashville
Standoff in Antioch
Hourslong standoff ends at apartment complex near BNA
Police release security video of suspect posting KKK flyers in Columbia, TN
WATCH: Police release security video of suspect posting alleged KKK flyers in Columbia, TN

Latest News

Police lights generic
Man accused of assaulting, threatening to kill woman & crashing her car into retaining wall on I-40, police say
FILE - The Meta logo is seen at the Vivatech show in Paris, France, Wednesday, June 14, 2023....
3 tax prep firms shared ‘extraordinarily sensitive’ data about taxpayers with Meta, lawmakers say
FILE - House Foreign Affairs Committee Ranking Member Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, questions...
Did US deviate from usual sanctions after China balloon incursion? GOP chairman subpoenas documents
FILE - The new Anchor Plaza and Taproom stands behind the center-field scoreboard at AT&T Park...
Anchor Brewing halting operations after 127 years
Tracy Chapman is discussing country music star Luke Combs' success with a cover of "Fast Car."
Tracy Chapman ‘honored’ seeing Luke Combs’ success with ‘Fast Car’ cover