Tennessee SNAP EBT cardholders report stolen benefits, TDHS says

The fraudulent activity is affecting cardholders nationwide, the Tennessee Department of Human Services confirmed.
Groceries (generic)
Groceries (generic)(Unsplash)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients beware: The Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS) confirmed some cardholders have reported their benefits stolen.

Customers nationwide have been affected by fraudulent activity such as skimming, cloning and phishing. DHS said, at this time, they are unable to reissue any stolen benefits for EBT cardholders in Tennessee. A replacement plan is currently under review by the USDA Food and Nutrition Service.

Cardholders who suspect fraud are asked to contact the EBT customer service line at 1-888-997-9444.

For more information, visit the DHS website.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office says investigators responded to a home on Moore Hollow Road to a shots...
Sheriff’s office releases identity of 2 dead in murder-suicide at Montgomery County home
A KKK recruitment flyer was allegedly placed on the marquees of three churches in Columbia, TN.
KKK flyers allegedly found on several church marquees in Columbia, TN
Standoff in Antioch
Hourslong standoff ends at apartment complex near BNA
Randy Travis and Thomas Roberts
Randy Travis’ longtime stagehand identified as man allegedly shot by wife in Nashville
Police release security video of suspect posting KKK flyers in Columbia, TN
WATCH: Police release security video of suspect posting alleged KKK flyers in Columbia, TN

Latest News

Melinda Crawford
Putnam deputies looking for missing Cookeville woman
Highs in the 90s and high humidity is leading to triple digit heat indices on Thursday.
First Alert Forecast: Triple digit heat returns
James William Nott
FBI finds stolen human remains used as ‘decorations’ inside Mount Washington man’s home
Tennessee soccer coach Camilo Hurtado Campos drugged, raped, and recorded the attacks on young...
Franklin coach accused of raping children entered US illegally, police say