Tennessee SNAP EBT cardholders report stolen benefits, TDHS says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients beware: The Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS) confirmed some cardholders have reported their benefits stolen.

Customers nationwide have been affected by fraudulent activity such as skimming, cloning and phishing. DHS said, at this time, they are unable to reissue any stolen benefits for EBT cardholders in Tennessee. A replacement plan is currently under review by the USDA Food and Nutrition Service.

Cardholders who suspect fraud are asked to contact the EBT customer service line at 1-888-997-9444.

For more information, visit the DHS website.

