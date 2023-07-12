‘Superhero for a big brother’: 2-year-old saved from drowning by his 6-year-old brother

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A mother in South Carolina said her 6-year-old son is a hero after he saved his younger brother from drowning.

For the Whitlock family, a Fourth of July celebration ended in the emergency room. Savannah Whitlock said it could have been much worse if not for the actions of her son, Atticus.

Atticus was swimming in the pool at his grandparents’ house when his 2-year-old brother, Anson, slipped and fell into the water.

“I saw something on top of the water and I had my goggles on,” Atticus told WHNS. “I didn’t know what it was so I went under, and it was him, Anson.”

Atticus said he found his brother at the bottom of the pool and quickly pulled him up.

“Thankfully, God was watching out and gave Anson a superhero for a big brother,” his mother said.

Whitlock said she thought her younger son had left the pool deck.

“I was here. My dad was here. My husband was here, and he (Anson) just slipped,” Whitlock said.

Whitlock said she took her eyes off the water for a split second and didn’t see the 2-year-old fall into the pool.

“Nobody saw him fall in,” Whitlock said.

When she turned around, Whitlock said she saw Atticus resurfacing above the water with Anson in his arms.

“Atticus came up with him. I jumped in the pool and swam to meet them. I literally just hugged both of them and I told Atticus, ‘I am so proud of you,’” Whitlock said.

Anson was alert and breathing, but after Whitlock and Atticus got him out of the water, they said he became lethargic and passed out. The family then called 911.

“They checked him over. He was very pale. He was completely white. They went ahead and took him to Greenville Memorial and there was a whole trauma team waiting on him,” Whitlock said.

The doctors examined Anson and found no water in his lungs.

“Turns out he remembered to hold his breath and didn’t inhale any water,” Whitlock said.

Savannah said it’s a miracle Atticus knew how to save his brother from drowning.

“The ambulance driver and the fire department asked to speak with Atticus, and they took him aside and told him, ‘You saved your brother’s life. That was amazing that you did that,’” Whitlock said.

