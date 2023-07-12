Shooting investigation underway in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Metro Police officers are investigating after a man walked into a Nashville apartment leasing office with a gunshot wound Wednesday morning.

Police said the man entered the office at City Vue Apartments on Linbar Drive with a gunshot wound to the arm. The man was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center but is being uncooperative with police, MNPD said.

Detectives are investigating to determine where the shooting happened.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

