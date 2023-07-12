Shooting investigation underway in Nashville

The man entered an apartment leasing office with a gunshot wound to the arm.
Police are investigating after a man was shot in South Nashville.
Police are investigating after a man was shot in South Nashville.(WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Metro Police officers are investigating after a man walked into a Nashville apartment leasing office with a gunshot wound Wednesday morning.

Police said the man entered the office at City Vue Apartments on Linbar Drive with a gunshot wound to the arm. The man was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center but is being uncooperative with police, MNPD said.

Detectives are investigating to determine where the shooting happened.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office says investigators responded to a home on Moore Hollow Road to a shots...
Sheriff’s office releases identity of 2 dead in murder-suicide at Montgomery County home
A KKK recruitment flyer was allegedly placed on the marquees of three churches in Columbia, TN.
KKK flyers allegedly found on several church marquees in Columbia, TN
Standoff in Antioch
Hourslong standoff ends at apartment complex near BNA
Randy Travis and Thomas Roberts
Randy Travis’ longtime stagehand identified as man allegedly shot by wife in Nashville
Police release security video of suspect posting KKK flyers in Columbia, TN
WATCH: Police release security video of suspect posting alleged KKK flyers in Columbia, TN

Latest News

3 dead, 14 injured in Greyhound bus crash along I-70 near Highland, Illinois
3 dead, 14 injured in Greyhound bus crash along I-70 near Highland, Illinois
A Tennessee Highway Patrol cruiser.
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down I-24 West near Pleasant View
Paula Abdul surprises Nashville cookie dough shop
Owner mourns loss of dog shot, killed by marble