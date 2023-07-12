Putnam deputies looking for missing Cookeville woman

Melinda Crawford, of Cookeville, was reported missing July 5.
Melinda Crawford
Melinda Crawford(Putnam County Sheriff's Office)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman that was reported missing more than a week ago.

Melinda Crawford, of Cookeville, was reported missing on July 5 and was last seen at her home on Hawkins Crawford Road on June 29, according to authorities.

Crawford is 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs about 100 pounds. She may be seeking assistance from a local church or other charitable organization, according to the sheriff’s office.

If you have any information on Crawford’s whereabouts, you’re urged to contact the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office or Detective Lieutenant Adrienne McCurry at 931-528-8484.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office says investigators responded to a home on Moore Hollow Road to a shots...
Sheriff’s office releases identity of 2 dead in murder-suicide at Montgomery County home
A KKK recruitment flyer was allegedly placed on the marquees of three churches in Columbia, TN.
KKK flyers allegedly found on several church marquees in Columbia, TN
Standoff in Antioch
Hourslong standoff ends at apartment complex near BNA
Randy Travis and Thomas Roberts
Randy Travis’ longtime stagehand identified as man allegedly shot by wife in Nashville
Police release security video of suspect posting KKK flyers in Columbia, TN
WATCH: Police release security video of suspect posting alleged KKK flyers in Columbia, TN

Latest News

Highs in the 90s and high humidity is leading to triple digit heat indices on Thursday.
First Alert Forecast: Triple digit heat returns
Groceries (generic)
Tennessee SNAP EBT cardholders report stolen benefits, TDHS says
James William Nott
FBI finds stolen human remains used as ‘decorations’ inside Mount Washington man’s home
Tennessee soccer coach Camilo Hurtado Campos drugged, raped, and recorded the attacks on young...
Franklin coach accused of raping children entered US illegally, police say