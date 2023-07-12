Putnam deputies looking for missing Cookeville woman

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman that was reported missing more than a week ago.

Melinda Crawford, of Cookeville, was reported missing on July 5 and was last seen at her home on Hawkins Crawford Road on June 29, according to authorities.

Crawford is 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs about 100 pounds. She may be seeking assistance from a local church or other charitable organization, according to the sheriff’s office.

If you have any information on Crawford’s whereabouts, you’re urged to contact the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office or Detective Lieutenant Adrienne McCurry at 931-528-8484.

