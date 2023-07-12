Pedestrian killed by car fleeing Secret Service near White House

A man was killed by a car fleeing law enforcement officers Wednesday afternoon just outside of...
A man was killed by a car fleeing law enforcement officers Wednesday afternoon just outside of the White House.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A man was killed by a car fleeing law enforcement officers Wednesday afternoon just outside of the White House.

The incident occurred just before 1:30 p.m. when uniformed members of the Secret Service attempted to stop a vehicle with an expired registration, according to a statement on Twitter from the agency. The driver initially indicated they would stop, but then accelerated away, the statement said.

The driver sped through a red light and struck multiple people in the crosswalk of the intersection of 17th Street Northwest and Constitution Avenue. One man who was struck by the car died at an area hospital.

Authorities are still searching for the driver.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office says investigators responded to a home on Moore Hollow Road to a shots...
Sheriff’s office releases identity of 2 dead in murder-suicide at Montgomery County home
A KKK recruitment flyer was allegedly placed on the marquees of three churches in Columbia, TN.
KKK flyers allegedly found on several church marquees in Columbia, TN
Randy Travis and Thomas Roberts
Randy Travis’ longtime stagehand identified as man allegedly shot by wife in Nashville
Standoff in Antioch
Hourslong standoff ends at apartment complex near BNA
Police release security video of suspect posting KKK flyers in Columbia, TN
WATCH: Police release security video of suspect posting alleged KKK flyers in Columbia, TN

Latest News

Illegal daycare owner faces parents in court
Students settled in Meharry's new living facility
House Homeland chair continues crusade against Secretary Mayorkas
House Homeland chair continues crusade against Secretary Mayorkas
House Homeland chair continues crusade against Secretary Mayorkas
FILE - The criminal complaint with the arrest warrant for James Beeks is photographed on Nov....
Former ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ actor with Oath Keepers ties acquitted of all charges in Jan. 6 riot