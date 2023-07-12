Paula Abdul makes surprise visit to Nashville cookie dough shop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Performer Paula Abdul surprised a Nashville cookie dough shop last week as she popped in for a visit, leaving one employee starstruck.

On Friday, Abdul was captured on video scooping and serving dough to customers at NoBaked Cookie Dough inside Assembly Food Hall. She was assisted by an employee at the shop, William Stewart, who said he saw the star when she first entered the store.

“I just smiled and mouthed ‘hey’ and walked away because I didn’t want to bother her,” Stewart said. “But I immediately went back and was like, ‘hey guys, Paula Abdul is here, so treat her good and make sure she’s taken care of.’”

Stewart said Abdul heard about his request to management and decided to pay him a personal visit.

The two were recorded as they helped serve customers and ended the night sweet with a hug.

Adul posted the video on her own Instagram, captioning it, “I work here now.”

