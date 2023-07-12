Pastor speak out after KKK flyers posted on churches, businesses in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Monday, the people of Columbia were shocked when they woke up and found KKK flyers posted on several businesses and churches.

Many of the flyers were posted to multiple church signs, all of which were historically Black churches.

“It says be warned and then it has an email address to the Ku Klux Klan saying, ‘Join the fight,’” said Pastor Kenny Anderson of Mounty Calvary Missionary Baptist Church.

When Anderson found that flyer, he said he was more hurt than surprised.

“We’re living in a season of madness,” Anderson said. “Letting hate build up in you so much to where you want to be divisive all the time.”

Surveillance video shows a man slap a Ku Klux Klan flyer onto a food truck, but more flyers were found plastered on the marquess of the following churches:

Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church

Bethel Chapel AME Church

Faith United Missionary Baptist Church

“All the churches that were involved were African American churches,” Anderson said.

Anderson said that these flyers have him and dozens of other church members worried for their safety, but sadly not surprised.

“You look at the school shooting we’ve been having around us, it’s all this madness so it was just a matter of time for this to happen to us,” Anderson said.

All three churches are planning to talk about the flyers at a news conference on Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.