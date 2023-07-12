Owner mourns loss of dog shot, killed by marble

Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office has increased patrols in Chapmansboro.
By Joylyn Bukovac
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Becky Ingle said a car ride with her dog in July ended tragically.

Ingle said her dog, Joey, was sitting next to her in the car when a pick-up truck veered toward her on Thomasville Road in Chapmansboro. She believes someone inside shot a marble through the open window and hit her dog in the head.

“I heard a poof,” Ingle said. “I thought he hit my mirror or threw a firecracker at me because it was the day after the Fourth.”

She said once she saw Joey, she knew something was wrong.

“As soon as I turned left, Joey’s head just flopped over,” Ingle said.

She rushed him to the vet and tried to save him, but Joey’s injuries were too severe.

“I just can’t make the sadness go away,” Ingle said. “There’s no way I will ever fill the void that he filled up because he filled everything.”

Ingle said the two of them shared a special bond.

“He was the first thing and the last thing every day for ten years that I spoke to, and he wasn’t just a dog,” Ingle said. “He was part of my family. My kids call him their little dog brother.” Ingle said.

Joey passed away before his 10th birthday.

“I would just tell him that I love him, and I miss him more than anything in the world, and I’m so sorry for what happened to him,” Ingle said.

Ingle said she hopes to find the person responsible for shooting a marble at her car.

She said she has been in contact with the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office, who have upped patrols in the area. Investigators are working to track down the driver of the truck.

