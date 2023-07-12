Nashville ranked among Travel + Leisure’s top 10 cities in the U.S.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - What is your favorite city in the United States?

Well, if you said Charleston, South Carolina, then you agree with the No. 1 pick on Travel + Leisure’s readers’ 15 favorite cities of 2023.

Naturally, this list wouldn’t be complete without Nashville being mentioned in the rankings right? Well, according to T+L’s report, Music City was ranked the No. 8 favorite city in the country.

“The music scene in Nashville — home to the Grand Ole Opry and the Country Music Hall of Fame — is rivaled only by the city’s culinary scene. (It is the home of hot chicken, after all.) This bustling city is also known as the “Athens of the South,” where you’ll find several top-tier universities as well as a full-scale replica of the Parthenon in Centennial Park,” Travel + Leisure said.

Here’s a look at the top 10:.

Charleston Sante Fe New Orleans Savannah Chicago Honolulu New York Nashville Alexandria (VA) San Antonio

