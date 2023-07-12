Nashville ranked among Travel + Leisure’s top 10 cities in the U.S.

“This bustling city is also known as the “Athens of the South,” where you’ll find several top-tier universities as well as a full-scale replica of the Parthenon in Centennial Park”
Rising 542 feet into the downtown skyline, Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Nashville...
Rising 542 feet into the downtown skyline, Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Nashville enjoys uninterrupted views across the Cumberland River and the energetic cityscape below.(PRNewswire)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - What is your favorite city in the United States?

Well, if you said Charleston, South Carolina, then you agree with the No. 1 pick on Travel + Leisure’s readers’ 15 favorite cities of 2023.

Naturally, this list wouldn’t be complete without Nashville being mentioned in the rankings right? Well, according to T+L’s report, Music City was ranked the No. 8 favorite city in the country.

“The music scene in Nashville — home to the Grand Ole Opry and the Country Music Hall of Fame — is rivaled only by the city’s culinary scene. (It is the home of hot chicken, after all.) This bustling city is also known as the “Athens of the South,” where you’ll find several top-tier universities as well as a full-scale replica of the Parthenon in Centennial Park,” Travel + Leisure said.

Here’s a look at the top 10:.

  1. Charleston
  2. Sante Fe
  3. New Orleans
  4. Savannah
  5. Chicago
  6. Honolulu
  7. New York
  8. Nashville
  9. Alexandria (VA)
  10. San Antonio

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office says investigators responded to a home on Moore Hollow Road to a shots...
Sheriff’s office releases identity of 2 dead in murder-suicide at Montgomery County home
A KKK recruitment flyer was allegedly placed on the marquees of three churches in Columbia, TN.
KKK flyers allegedly found on several church marquees in Columbia, TN
Randy Travis and Thomas Roberts
Randy Travis’ longtime stagehand identified as man allegedly shot by wife in Nashville
Standoff in Antioch
Hourslong standoff ends at apartment complex near BNA
Police release security video of suspect posting KKK flyers in Columbia, TN
WATCH: Police release security video of suspect posting alleged KKK flyers in Columbia, TN

Latest News

Illegal daycare owner faces parents in court
Students settled in Meharry's new living facility
Police lights generic
Man accused of assaulting, threatening to kill woman & crashing her car into retaining wall on I-40, police say
Drone 4 was over the Greyhound bus crash scene near Highland on July 12, 2023.
3 dead, 14 injured in Greyhound bus crash along I-70 near Highland, Illinois