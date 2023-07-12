Multi-vehicle crash shuts down I-24 West near Pleasant View
THP does not have a timeline for the interstate’s reopening.
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Interstate 24 West in shut down near Pleasant View while troopers investigate a multi-vehicle crash, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
The crash happened at Mile Marker 18, or near Pleasant View. THP does not have a timeline for the interstate’s reopening.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.