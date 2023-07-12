Meharry Medical College students move into new learning, living facility

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Students have moved into the new living and learning facility on the campus of Meharry Medical College.

Constellation Place sits between 12th Avenue and Morena Street and is the school’s first new building in 10 years. Inside are 126 apartment-style units on six levels, a fitness center, underground parking, retail space, and two large classrooms.

Previous Coverage Meharry Medical College set to boost enrollment with addition of new learning, living facility

Students settled into the newest residential facility this week, according to the college.

“It’s all about fostering growth and community, from innovative learning spaces to cozy living spaces,” the college said in a Facebook post.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.