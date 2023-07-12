Man charged with DUI following wrong-way crash on I-40

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man early Wednesday morning after he crashed his car on the interstate while allegedly driving drunk.

According to the arrest report, officers responded to a single-vehicle crash on the eastbound side of I-40 near the Annex Ave underpass around 12:15 a.m. on Wednesday. Officers found the car in the woodline on the right side of I-40 East with tire marks coming from the westbound side across the grass, indicating he had been driving on the wrong side of the interstate.

A witness also told the officers that he watched the car drive westbound in the eastbound lanes of traffic before crashing into the woodline, according to the report.

Officers found 29-year-old Daniel Slattery at the scene and reported he exhibited bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, unsteady balance, and smelled of alcohol. The report states that Slattery was unaware of what happened, and said, “Driving. I crashed. Here we are.”

Slattery admitted to medics at the scene that he had been drinking but refused the field sobriety tests, according to the report. The officers said they administered a breathalyzer during booking, and he blew a 0.218.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.