Man charged with DUI following wrong-way crash on I-40

The 29-year-old man’s breathalyzer test registered over two times the legal limit.
The 29-year-old man was driving the wrong way on the interstate when he crashed into the woodline.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man early Wednesday morning after he crashed his car on the interstate while allegedly driving drunk.

According to the arrest report, officers responded to a single-vehicle crash on the eastbound side of I-40 near the Annex Ave underpass around 12:15 a.m. on Wednesday. Officers found the car in the woodline on the right side of I-40 East with tire marks coming from the westbound side across the grass, indicating he had been driving on the wrong side of the interstate.

A witness also told the officers that he watched the car drive westbound in the eastbound lanes of traffic before crashing into the woodline, according to the report.

Officers found 29-year-old Daniel Slattery at the scene and reported he exhibited bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, unsteady balance, and smelled of alcohol. The report states that Slattery was unaware of what happened, and said, “Driving. I crashed. Here we are.”

Slattery admitted to medics at the scene that he had been drinking but refused the field sobriety tests, according to the report. The officers said they administered a breathalyzer during booking, and he blew a 0.218.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office says investigators responded to a home on Moore Hollow Road to a shots...
Sheriff’s office releases identity of 2 dead in murder-suicide at Montgomery County home
A KKK recruitment flyer was allegedly placed on the marquees of three churches in Columbia, TN.
KKK flyers allegedly found on several church marquees in Columbia, TN
Standoff in Antioch
Hourslong standoff ends at apartment complex near BNA
Randy Travis and Thomas Roberts
Randy Travis’ longtime stagehand identified as man allegedly shot by wife in Nashville
Police release security video of suspect posting KKK flyers in Columbia, TN
WATCH: Police release security video of suspect posting alleged KKK flyers in Columbia, TN

Latest News

Highs in the 90s and high humidity is leading to triple digit heat indices on Thursday.
First Alert Forecast: Triple Digit Feels-like Temps in the Near Future
3 dead, 14 injured in Greyhound bus crash along I-70 near Highland, Illinois
3 dead, 14 injured in Greyhound bus crash along I-70 near Highland, Illinois
Man charged with DUI after crashing on I-40
Catch Up Quick