Man accused of assaulting, threatening to kill woman & crashing her car into retaining wall on I-40, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is facing a slew of charges, including attempted criminal homicide after threatening to kill a woman on the interstate after crashing her car into a retaining wall on July 10, according to an arrest affidavit.

Police say on Monday, 28-year-old Joseph Terry was riding in a woman’s vehicle. While on the interstate, Terry became highly agitated at the woman and began yelling at her to take him somewhere.

He then reached over from the passenger seat and jerked the steering wheel to the right causing the woman to swerve her vehicle into a guardrail, according to the affidavit. She was able to put the vehicle in park after stopping on the shoulder of the interstate.

As the vehicle came to a stop Terry’s dog jumped out of the car and the woman went after the dog. The affidavit states Terry then moved into the driver’s seat and the woman was able to run and get into the backseat before he took off.

As soon as she was able to re-enter the vehicle, Terry sped off and drove into a retaining wall causing extensive damage to the vehicle. Eventually, the vehicle came to a rest and they both exited the vehicle and Terry grabbed the woman’s phone and threw it over the overpass into a wooded area, according to the affidavit.

He then grabbed her purse from the vehicle and threw it over the overpass as well. The affidavit states Terry was continuously verbally aggressive toward the woman, making multiple threats that he would kill her. He then hit the woman in the head with the metal piece of his dog’s leash.

According to the affidavit, he grabbed her and pushed her up against the retaining wall with her feet off the ground saying, “I’m going to kill you.”

Eventually, the two became separated and the woman was able to flag down a Nashville Fire Department firetruck and police officers arrived at the scene shortly after, according to the affidavit.

Terry was taken into custody and was highly combative with first responders. While at Nashville General Hospital, he was irate, aggressive and hostile in the emergency room, according to the affidavit.

He was later restrained to a gurney as he continued to hit kick and try to bite employees. Terry then threw his urine container on the floor and threatened to throw it at employees, according to the affidavit.

He’s facing charges of reckless endangerment, assault with a deadly weapon, attempted criminal homicide, theft of property, assault (fear of bodily injury), assaulting a healthcare provider and more.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.