I-24 West reopens after multi-vehicle crash
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Interstate 24 West has reopened after a multi-vehicle crash near Pleasant View, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
The crash happened at Mile Marker 18 on Wednesday. The crash is still under investigation by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
