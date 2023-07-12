Franklin community shares concerns over proposed ‘Middle Eight’ development

FRANKLIN, TN. (WSMV) - There are a number of signs displayed along Franklin Road in opposition of a proposed development called the “The Middle Eight.”

Bryan Currier is one of the many Franklin residents with a sign in their yard that says “Stop the Middle Eight.”

Currier has lived in the area for the past nine years.

“I love that there’s this community feel, that there’s a neighborly feel. The fact that it really does have that historic southern charm to it, it makes it really neat...that doesn’t flow with that at all,” Currier said.

Currier is referencing The Middle Eight development planned by The Truland Group which would consist of open spaces, gathering places, parks, in conjunction with 254 units and 21 townhomes on 7.2 acres of land facing Liberty Pike. The development would sit across from The Factory and Daniels Drive.

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, a preservation organization, announced their opposition to the project if the developers don’t make some changes.

“With the high density, the massing, and the fact that it does sit on critically historic significant property,” said Rachael Finch, Senior Director of Preservation and Education with the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County.

The Foundation wants developers to use ground penetrating radar, and archaeological study done on the property that dates back before the Civil War.

“It was actually a horticultural family. They had a nursery with flowers and fruit gardens and were quite significant actually before and after the Civil War. We have reason to believe there’s an African American refugee camp that also was encamped within that vicinity,” Finch said.

Amanda and Toby McKeehan, with the Truland Development Company, own and live on the current property. They’ve been Franklin residents for almost three decades and ensure the community this is a positive investment into Franklin.

The Truland Development Company released a media statement to WSMV 4:

“We have been diligent to ensure that we have met or exceeded all existing guidelines and procedures. Since approximately half of the land lies within Franklin’s historic overlay, we spent four months with the experts on the historic zoning commission board as they reviewed our plans and considered the historical context,” said part of the statement from Amanda and Toby McKeehan.

“I know he and his wife are pretty well, and they’re just good people and they care about Franklin and I don’t think they’ll do anything detrimental,” said Ron Shuff, an area resident.

Shuff has lived in the neighborhood for 42 years. Other than traffic congestion, he trusts the developers will do right for the community.

“It’s an opportunity for him to cash in on the investment he made years ago,” Shuff said.

And while Currier says he appreciates how the city of franklin has managed the enormous growth over the years and it would be a mistake if they go through with this.

“This is a step in the wrong direction for preserving what makes Franklin special. And rather than add to it it’s going to take away from it,” Currier said.

The proposal made it through its first reading among city leaders. The next public hearing is August 8 at City Hall.

Here’s the entire statement for the Truland Group:

Media Statement – From Amanda & Toby McKeehan

We’ve lived in the wonderful historic Alpheus Truett House in Franklin for nearly 30 years and have had the pleasure of raising our five children here. Franklin is our home, and we are deeply invested in its people. As stewards of the seven acres of property behind the Truett house, we have diligently protected it from many developers over the years who were responding to the city’s vision for density at this location. The combination of the exciting revitalization of The Factory and the recognition in Envision Franklin of our property being appropriate for multi-family housing led us to think about how we could use the property to help serve the housing needs of Franklin while holding on to the beauty in our own back yard and the character of the district around us.

To that end we decided to create our own development company, Truland (trulandgroup.com), in partnership with a longtime friend and multi-family developer Charles Rulick, a former Franklin resident who understands the unique nature of our community, to create a thoughtful plan for the best possible use of the seven acres behind our home. Together, along with a host of local and national partners, we have created the vision for The Middle Eight, a community that we hope will welcome a range of residents to downtown Franklin.

We believe our site is the perfect location for those who want to live in the emerging Factory District with access to existing parks, shopping, dining and the walkable urban amenities of Historic Downtown Franklin.

Over the past few months, we’ve met with scores of neighbors and Franklin residents and, while not everyone has supported The Middle Eight, we have been surprised at the overall positive reception to our project. For over two years, we have worked closely with the city staff and elected officials to ensure that The Middle Eight meets their full expectations as we move through the approval process. We have been diligent to ensure that we have met or exceeded all existing guidelines and procedures. Since approximately half of the land lies within Franklin’s Historic Overlay, we spent four months with the experts on the Historic Zoning Commission Board as they reviewed our plans and considered the historical context of the location, and they provided a preliminary approval for the vision for the land in February of 2023.

We’d like to note that as Franklin residents, who will continue to live in the Truett House, we humbly submit a vision for the land that we hope will be a beautiful addition to Franklin.

For information on blasting, density, and other FAQs please visit our website: www.livemiddle8.com.

