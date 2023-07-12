Franklin coach accused of raping children entered US illegally, police say

The Department of Homeland Security is now involved in the case, according to police.
Tennessee soccer coach Camilo Hurtado Campos drugged, raped, and recorded the attacks on young...
Tennessee soccer coach Camilo Hurtado Campos drugged, raped, and recorded the attacks on young children, according to the Franklin Police Department.(Franklin Police Department)
By Carmyn Gutierrez and Amanda Hara
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The longtime Franklin soccer coach accused of drugging and raping more than a dozen children entered the U.S. illegally, according to the Franklin Police Department.

Para español, haga clic aquí.

Camilo Hurtado Campos, 63, recorded himself raping unconscious boys between the ages of 9 and 17, according to the Franklin Police Department. Many of the victims were Hispanic, police said.

Police said Wednesday that Campos entered the country illegally.

“In an interview with Homeland Security, (Campos) admitted that he is in the U.S. illegally,” Franklin Police Department Lt. Charlie Warner said.

The Department of Homeland Security is now involved in the case, according to police.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

