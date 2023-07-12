First Alert Forecast: Triple digit heat returns

By Lisa Spencer
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Heat and humidity returns Thursday with many spots feeling like the 100s outside.

TONIGHT

Temperatures will fall to the 70s overnight with a partly cloudy sky. However, it will stay very humid through the night.

THURSDAY

Highs in the 90s and high humidity is leading to triple digit heat indices on Thursday.
Triple digit heat index values are in the forecast for Thursday. Highs in the lower 90s and oppressive humidity will lead to this extreme heat. Most of the day is dry, but by late afternoon and into the evening storms become possible. Any storm that does develop tomorrow could feature heavy downpours and gusty winds.

THIS WEEKEND

Friday and Saturday feature temperatures around 90 degrees with humidity sticking around. Scattered thunderstorms are expected each day. The most likely timing is during the afternoon and evening hours. Damaging winds are a possibility with a few storms.

Isolated showers and storms are possible into Sunday and early next week. Highs then will be in the lower 90s.

