First Alert Forecast: Triple Digit Feels-like Temps in the Near Future

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - 90s are back in the forecast today, but tomorrow will be hot and humid with heat indices in the triple digits!

Other than a few afternoon storms in West Middle-Tennessee, most folks will stay dry today with partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90s with humidity rising in a big way by this evening.

Highs in the 90s and high humidity is leading to triple digit heat indices on Thursday. (WSMV)

Triple digit heat index values are in the forecast for Thursday. Highs in the lower 90s and oppressive humidity will lead to this extreme heat. Most of the day is dry, but by late afternoon and into the evening storms become possible. Any storm that does develop tomorrow could feature heavy downpours and gusty winds.

Friday and Saturday feature temperatures around 90 degrees with humidity sticking around. Scattered thunderstorms are expected each day. The most likely timing is during the afternoon and evening hours. Damaging winds are a possibility with a few storms. Beyoncé fans will want to keep a close eye on the forecast.

Isolated showers and storms are possible into Sunday and early next week. Highs then will be in the lower 90s.

