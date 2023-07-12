First Alert Forecast: Heat, humidity continue to build

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The heat will continue to build into the Mid State today with highs in the mid-90s for the afternoon.

It will also get noticeably more humid throughout the day. More clouds will mix in during the afternoon, but the day is looking dry.

A pop-up shower or storm is on the table for tonight and into our Thursday, but the rain coverage is overall looking isolated so not everyone will see rain. Highs on Thursday are in the lower 90s and the heat index will feel like the triple digits in some spots with how humid it’s going to be. Any storm that does develop Thursday could bring heavy rain and gusty winds with it, but the overall severe threat is low.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

That off-and-on rain should continue through our weekend with temperatures also hanging out around 90. It’s not plan-cancelling weather, but you should keep up with the forecast right here on WSMV 4.

Showers and storms look to continue into early next week.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.