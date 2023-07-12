Community processing shocking Franklin sexual assault arrest

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - New details are emerging about the Franklin soccer coach arrested for sexually assaulting children.

Camilo Campos drugged and raped countless boys over a 20-year period and recorded the assaults on his phone, police said.

Officers have found another five victims that were sexually assaulted by Campos in addition to the 10 that were seen in the recordings, police said.

People who live near Campos said they were shocked and heartbroken to hear the news. Neighbors said he lived along Glass Lane for more than a decade and generally kept to himself.

“A lot of young people will come here, sometimes from different states, in cars with out of state tags,” neighbor Jaime said through a translator.

Jaime said Campos would have parties every weekend with loud music. His wife, Soledad, said they would always see people coming in and out of the apartment.

She said Campos always asked about training her kids, but they didn’t trust him and sent them to a soccer academy instead.

“I want this to be over because it had affected me a lot,” Soledad said through a translator. “I don’t want to know anything. I want to forget about everything. Trust that you are very safe in your home. You go to bed and then you wake up and then you realize that you have that type of neighbor next door. Sometimes we leave our kids alone in the house not knowing something terrible will happen to them.”

Community organizations are stepping up to help people impacted by this disturbing arrest.

Gentry’s Educational Foundation has been calling schools to offer free counseling services. Erica Gentry said children can process trauma in several different ways even if they just learn about something on social media. That includes outbursts, physical aggression and isolation.

A child can also change their eating and sleeping habits and become clingy to their parents that are comforting.

“Oftentimes with things like sexual abuse and rape, it takes one person to come forth,” Gentry said. “I think it is important to understand that you are not the only one. When it comes to that shame, let’s deal with that shame. Because the benefit of shame is it awakens us to our humanity and things happen sometimes out of our control.”

She said parents should not shy away from conversations with their children about these issues but need to understand that a child might not be ready to talk about something until years down the road.

Families looking for support services can sign up on the Gentry’s Educational Foundation’s website.

Franklin Police is asking anyone who came into contact with Campos to contact officers by calling (615) 794-2513 or emailing this address.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.