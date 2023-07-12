2nd teen arrested in connection to July 4th homicide

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A second teen has been arrested in connection to the July 4th homicide of 27-year-old Christopher Harris, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD).

Metro Police have arrested 17-year-old Erion Nesbitt. Nesbitt was charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault and unlawful gun possession.

Nesbitt is the second person arrested in this case. Jaden Wright, 16, was arrested and charged with criminal homicide on July 6.

Police believe Wright and Nesbitt were two of seven shooters who fired more than 100 rounds of bullets.

According to MNPD, a group of men approached Harris while he was standing next to his vehicle at 2400 Buena Vista Pike. Witnesses told police that approximately seven of them opened fire, striking Harris multiple times. One appeared to be using a rifle during the shooting. They fled the scene in three separate vehicles.

Police said surveillance footage from the scene and information from the community helped officials identify Nesbitt.

Metro Police are still looking for five of the seven shooters.

