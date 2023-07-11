What to know about Nashville Airport’s new security feature, exit lane breach control doors

By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville International Airport has announced its new Dormakaba exit lane breach control doors at A/B Concourse and C/D Concourse exits.

BNA says this automated system will help keep their community safe and keep traffic flowing in the airport. So, what is this new system?

“Dormakaba Exit Lane Corridors are an automated security system that provide higher security between the airside and landside areas in the airport, which adds additional security for passengers, airline crew and employees,” BNA said.

As passengers approach the exit lane, a sensor at the top of the door will pick up their approach, open the doors and allow passengers to walk through.

“The exit lanes are a one-way corridor only, allowing traffic to move from the gate area to the Grand Lobby and baggage claim areas. The integrated technology of an exit lane allows BNA to receive immediate alerts to any perceived security breach while also providing an improved and seamless traffic flow for passengers,” BNA added.

The airport answered many questions regarding the new exit lanes:

