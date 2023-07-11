WATCH: Police release security video of suspect posting alleged KKK flyers in Columbia, TN

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Columbia Police have released security footage of a suspect posting flyers containing “biased-based” rhetoric in and around the city on July 9.

In the released footage, you can see the suspect run from their car to post a flyer on a trailer.

“The Columbia Police Department is requesting assistance from our community with the identification of these suspects, who will face criminal charges in relation to this incident.”

According to a press release from the Christians Standing Together Against Hatred, recruitment flyers from the Ku Klux Klan were left on the marquees at Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, Bethel Chapel AME Church, and Faith United Missionary Baptist Church.

The flyers contained a warning to “race traitors, mixed breeds, communists, homosexuals, and all other walks of Godless degeneracy.” Other messages on the flyers included “Heritage Not Hate” and “Fight For What’s Right.”

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the Columbia Police Department at (931-388-2727). Police say they will be releasing updates as they become available.

