Vandals break glass to Nashville church sanctuary

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Glendale United Methodist Church opened its doors for service Sunday to an unfortunate discovery - someone had broken a glass window to their sanctuary.

The church posted to its Facebook page Sunday with the following message along with an image of the damage: “To the person(s) who vandalized this safe sanctuary last night: you are loved. And even though hate literally broke through by your action in that moment, we are reminded that God’s love always conquers human hate and the joy and love shared this morning during worship was palpable in this space - that is something that no one can take away.”

Glendale United Methodist Church is openly inclusive of LGBTQ people and all walks of life, though its unclear whether the vandals targeted the church or it was random.

Reverend Dawn Bennett, who helps lead The Table, a similarly inclusive worship space for LGBTQ people, said she’s hopeful the congregation at Glendale United Methodist Church will not be deterred by the incident.

“It pains me that someone would vandalize over at Glendale, but I’ve known the folks over there long enough to know that for them this is a steppingstone for outreach opportunity,” Rev. Bennett said. “It’s more than security, it’s how are we going to go on professing our faith in a public square. Glendale is my people, and we are all in this together and we are better together, we are stronger together.”

Glendale United Methodist Church told WSMV 4 on Monday it is praying for whoever committed the act and the matter is in the hands of Metro Police.

The broken glass window has been boarded up.

