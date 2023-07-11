Silver Alert issued for missing Marshall County man

LEWISBURG, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation sent out a Silver Alert early Tuesday morning for a missing man out of Marshall County.

The TBI is assisting the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office in looking for 83-year-old Stephen Brien Elsinger, who was last seen around 2 p.m. on Monday. Elsinger stands around 5′8″ and weighs roughly 160 lbs., and has gray hair and brown eyes. TBI said he also has a tattoo on his upper left arm.

Elsinger was wearing a blue short-sleeved shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes with white soles when he was last seen on Monday, according to TBI. He is believed to be suffering from a medical condition that could make it difficult for him to find his own way home.

Anyone with information on Elsinger’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office at 931-359-6122, or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

