Sheriff’s office investigating murder-suicide in Montgomery County
MCSO says law enforcement will be in the area for some time during their investigation.
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WOODLAWN, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says it’s investigating a murder-suicide in Woodlawn.
The sheriff’s office says investigators responded to a home on Moore Hollow Road for a shots fired call and upon investigation, the shots fired were the result of a homicide and suicide.
MCSO says law enforcement will be in the area for some time during their investigation. No other information is available at this time.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.