Sheriff’s office investigating murder-suicide in Montgomery County

WOODLAWN, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says it’s investigating a murder-suicide in Woodlawn.

The sheriff’s office says investigators responded to a home on Moore Hollow Road for a shots fired call and upon investigation, the shots fired were the result of a homicide and suicide.

MCSO says law enforcement will be in the area for some time during their investigation. No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

