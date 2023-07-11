Sheriff’s office investigating murder-suicide in Montgomery County

MCSO says law enforcement will be in the area for some time during their investigation.
Investigators on scene of murder-suicide in Montgomery County
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WOODLAWN, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says it’s investigating a murder-suicide in Woodlawn.

The sheriff’s office says investigators responded to a home on Moore Hollow Road for a shots fired call and upon investigation, the shots fired were the result of a homicide and suicide.

MCSO says law enforcement will be in the area for some time during their investigation. No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office News...

Posted by Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, Tennessee on Tuesday, July 11, 2023

