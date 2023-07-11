Pizza shop employee helps Franklin Police make disturbing child sexual abuse discovery

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A pizza shop employee is being called a hero for helping Franklin Police make a disturbing discovery leading to the arrest of a soccer coach for drugging and raping multiple children.

Camilo Hurtado Campos, 63, recorded himself raping unconscious boys over the course of 20 years, according to the Franklin Police Department.

The videos were found by Josh Larue after Campos left his phone at Marco’s Pizza on Mallory Lane, police said. Larue opened the unlocked phone and started going through the contacts trying to reconnect it with the owner. When he couldn’t find anyone to call or text, he opened the photos to see if he would recognize a regular customer. That’s when he saw more than 100 sexually explicit images.

“There was a video, and I was like, ‘I’ve got to call this in. This is not an adult,’” Larue said. “The background was like a kid’s room.”

Larue immediately called police who found recordings of the rapes of at least 10 children on Campos’ phone, according to the Franklin Police Department. Detectives said some of the victims were in such an unconscious state, they may not realize they were raped.

“It’s really such a scary situation,” Marco’s Pizza co-owner Amanda Williams said. “It’s so delicate. All the people who live in our community, they just thought this man was a soccer coach. He just did so many horrible things that it really affected a lot of people.”

Williams has three kids of her own, and said she is extremely proud Larue used his training to be observant and take initiative.

Lt. Charlie Warner said Franklin Police was not aware of this criminal activity before the phone was found. Police believe Campos targeted kids who didn’t come from strong financial backgrounds, and he picked a “certain kind of victim,” who he thought he would have the highest degree of success molesting or raping, Warner said.

“Honestly, we could not have done this without the restaurant worker,” Warner said. “That restaurant worker made all of this happened.”

Franklin Police and Williams are both calling Larue a hero, but he said he was just doing his job. He’s glad he was able to prevent any future sexual abuse.

“I’ve got regular customers that come in with little kids, and just to think that could’ve been them on that phone is heartbreaking,” Larue said. “I am just glad he is out of here.”

Campos is in jail on a $500,000 bond for charges of child rape and sexual exploitation of a minor. More charges are expected, police said.

Anyone with children associated with Campos is urged to contact FPD by calling (615) 794-2513 or emailing this address.

