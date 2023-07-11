Pikeville man arrested in connection to Sparta woman’s death

TBI agents began investigating on Monday morning.
By Danica Sauter
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPARTA, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Pikeville man is facing charges in the death of a woman in Sparta, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) said.

According to the TBI, agents began investigating a homicide reported in White County shortly after 8 a.m.

Agents responded to a 911 call to a home on Cherry Road where law enforcement found a woman, later identified as 24-year-old Dara Jade Butler, dead.

During the investigation, agents identified Clayton Watson as the person responsible for her death.

Late Monday afternoon, law enforcement arrested Watson, 38, and charged him with one count of first-degree murder.

Watson was booked in the White County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond.

