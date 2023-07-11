PHOTOS: Family displaced after house fire in Maury County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The American Red Cross is assisting a Maury County family that was displaced after their house caught on fire on Monday, according to the Maury County Fire Department.

Multiple fire crews responded to the house fire on Albert Matthew’s Road on Monday, Maury County Fire said.

Firefighters found fire showing from an attached garage with heavy smoke pouring from the rest of the home. Crews were able to cut off the fire’s extension into the living portion of the home.

The fire department says the family is being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Autoplay Caption

MCFD responded to a reported structure fire yesterday on Albert Matthew’s Rd. Responding units: Engines 1, 2, 6, 10, 12,... Posted by Maury County Fire Department on Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.