PHOTOS: Family displaced after house fire in Maury County

Maury Co. Fire says the family is being assisted by the American Red Cross.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The American Red Cross is assisting a Maury County family that was displaced after their house caught on fire on Monday, according to the Maury County Fire Department.

Multiple fire crews responded to the house fire on Albert Matthew’s Road on Monday, Maury County Fire said.

Firefighters found fire showing from an attached garage with heavy smoke pouring from the rest of the home. Crews were able to cut off the fire’s extension into the living portion of the home.

The fire department says the family is being assisted by the American Red Cross.

