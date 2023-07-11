No winner in Monday Powerball drawing; jackpot now $725 million

FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a Monday Powerball drawing on Nov. 7, 2022, at a convenience store in Renfrew, Pa.(Keith Srakocic | AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — No winning ticket drawn Monday means the Powerball jackpot is an estimated $725 million ahead of Wednesday’s drawing.

No ticket matched the Monday drawing of white balls 7, 23, 24, 32, 43 and red Powerball 18.

The new jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing is the seventh-highest in the history of the game. Ticket buyers have a chance at either $725 million paid out in yearly increments or a $366 million one-time lump sum before taxes.

The game’s abysmal odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to build big prizes that draw more players. The all-time largest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion Powerball last November.

The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was April 19 for a $253 million prize. Since then, no one has won the grand prize in the past 35 consecutive drawings.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Soccer coach accused of drugging, raping kids
Franklin soccer community reacts to arrest of coach who allegedly drugged, raped kids
Some of the victims were in such an unconscious state, they may not realize they were raped,...
Tennessee soccer coach drugged, raped, recorded attacks on children, police say
Standoff in Antioch
Hourslong standoff ends at apartment complex near BNA
Capt. Ron Hobson
Officer charged after ‘choke slam’ assault at Bridgestone Arena, police say
A toddler was found walking in the street on Sunday afternoon.
Mother arrested after toddler found lost in East Nashville neighborhood

Latest News

'They looked sad': Deputy rescues 3 puppies found abandoned on roadside
FILE
Naked man charged after allegedly reaching for officer’s gun during arrest in downtown Nashville, police say
Nearly 700 guns stolen from cars in Nashville so far this year, police say
Nearly 700 guns stolen from cars in Nashville so far this year, police say
FILE - Taylor Swift attends an event at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 9,...
Ticketmaster halts Taylor Swift ticket sales in France, cites issue with third-party provider
A cyclist finishes his ride early to beat high temperatures, Monday, July 10, 2023, in Phoenix....
Across the US Southwest, residents in desert cities like Phoenix are experiencing extreme heat wave