Nearly 700 guns stolen from cars in Nashville so far this year, police say

At this time last year, 766 guns had been stolen from vehicles, MNPD said.
Nearly 700 guns stolen from cars in Nashville so far this year, police say
Nearly 700 guns stolen from cars in Nashville so far this year, police say(Metro Police)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are pleading with the public to park smarter in Nashville as nearly 700 guns have been stolen from vehicles in Nashville so far in 2023.

Police are strongly encouraging Nashvillians to lock their car doors, secure any and all valuables, especially guns and remove the keys.

In 2023, 676 guns have been stolen from vehicles throughout the city and in Davidson County, while 852 guns have been stolen in total. MNPD says nearly 80% of guns stolen so far this year have been taken from vehicles.

At this time last year, 766 guns had been stolen from vehicles, MNPD said.

“Going hand in hand with vehicle burglaries is vehicle theft. Too many automobiles remain easy targets because keys are carelessly left inside or made available to thieves. Just like guns taken from vehicles, these stolen autos are also routinely involved in criminal activities, including carjackings and robberies,” police said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Soccer coach accused of drugging, raping kids
Franklin soccer community reacts to arrest of coach who allegedly drugged, raped kids
Some of the victims were in such an unconscious state, they may not realize they were raped,...
Tennessee soccer coach drugged, raped, recorded attacks on children, police say
Standoff in Antioch
Hourslong standoff ends at apartment complex near BNA
Capt. Ron Hobson
Officer charged after ‘choke slam’ assault at Bridgestone Arena, police say
A toddler was found walking in the street on Sunday afternoon.
Mother arrested after toddler found lost in East Nashville neighborhood

Latest News

FILE
Naked man charged after allegedly reaching for officer’s gun during arrest in downtown Nashville, police say
Shooting in East Nashville
Randy Travis’ longtime stagehand identified as man allegedly shot by wife in Nashville
What to know about Nashville Airport’s new security feature, exit lane breach control doors
What to know about Nashville Airport’s new security feature, exit lane breach control doors
What to know about Nashville Airport’s new security feature, exit lane breach control doors