Nearly 700 guns stolen from cars in Nashville so far this year, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are pleading with the public to park smarter in Nashville as nearly 700 guns have been stolen from vehicles in Nashville so far in 2023.

Police are strongly encouraging Nashvillians to lock their car doors, secure any and all valuables, especially guns and remove the keys.

In 2023, 676 guns have been stolen from vehicles throughout the city and in Davidson County, while 852 guns have been stolen in total. MNPD says nearly 80% of guns stolen so far this year have been taken from vehicles.

At this time last year, 766 guns had been stolen from vehicles, MNPD said.

“Going hand in hand with vehicle burglaries is vehicle theft. Too many automobiles remain easy targets because keys are carelessly left inside or made available to thieves. Just like guns taken from vehicles, these stolen autos are also routinely involved in criminal activities, including carjackings and robberies,” police said.

