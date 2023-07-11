Nashville ranked one of America’s fastest-growing cities in new report

"These cities and towns often undergo a significant population increase and witness a surge in economic activity due to various factors."
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After analyzing data from nearly 400 metropolitan areas across the United States Chekr released a report on the fastest-growing cities in America and Music City cracked into the top rankings.

They’re calling these fastest-growing cities “boomtowns” as it refers to cities that “experience rapid economic growth and development within a relatively short period.”

“These cities and towns often undergo a significant population increase and witness a surge in economic activity due to various factors,” Chekr said.

Nashville found itself among the “boomtowns” coming in at No. 22 on Chekr’s rankings. Below is a look at the top 10:

  1. Provo, UT
  2. Boise City, ID
  3. Coeur d’Alene, ID
  4. Bend, OR
  5. St. George, UT
  6. Destin, FL
  7. Austin, TX
  8. Logan, UT
  9. Ogden, UT
  10. Reno, NV

The key factors the report focused on were population growth, GDP growth, unemployment rate, workforce growth, poverty rate, housing unit growth and more.

“Boomtowns typically attract large numbers of people seeking employment and entrepreneurial prospects, leading to a rapid expansion of infrastructure, housing, and services to accommodate the growing population,” Chekr said.

