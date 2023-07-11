Naked man charged after scuffle with officer in Nashville, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A nude man was arrested on July 7 after he allegedly reached for an officer’s gun while he was being arrested for causing a disturbance in downtown Nashville, according to an arrest affidavit.

Police say officers were dispatched to First Avenue North in reference to a man causing a disturbance and banging on cars on Friday night.

Upon arrival, officers found Robert Dunham, 65, walking in the area with his pants off, exposing his “buttocks and private areas” to public view, according to the affidavit.

Police said Dunham appeared to be disheveled and intoxicated with bloodshot, watery eyes. Officers attempted to detain him, but Dunham refused to stop and listen to their commands, according to the affidavit.

Eventually, officers had to grab his arms to get him to stop and at one point, Dunham reached for one of the officer’s firearms, police said. The affidavit states once handcuffs were finally put on him after he continued to resist arrest, Dunham began kicking officers.

He’s facing charges of assault on an officer, indecent exposure, resisting arrest and public intoxication.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.