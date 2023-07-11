Move-In Day Mafia to support former foster kids at Fisk University

TeeJ Mercer surprises freshman HBCU students with dorm makeovers. She created the program for former foster kids and those who’ve experienced homelessness.
By Jerry Shannon
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Move-In Day Mafia will take over Fisk University in August. The organization’s leader, TeeJ Mercer is on a mission to support a specific group of freshmen.

“We are a mob of volunteers that descend upon HBCU campuses to provide dorm room makeovers and ongoing support for those students who have aged out of foster care, are homeless, or have no financial support,” said Mercer, founder of Move-In Day Mafia.

The group works with volunteers to provide essentials like bedding and art to make dorm rooms feel like home for some students.

It took Mercer two years to put it together and now she’s making sure no other student faces the transition to college alone. Mercer wants them to put all of their energy toward graduation instead of focusing on basics like deodorant and soap.

“They can’t take care of their basic needs. They should be studying hard, partying, making memories, laughing, hanging out, missing a few classes, but ultimately graduating,” Mercer said.

The Move-In Day Mafia will help nearly 40 students across three HBCU’s this year. They chose Fisk University not just because Mercer is a Tennessee native, but because of the school’s rich history and the number of students that can benefit from the program.

“We have to take care of this demographic of students because they are already beating the odds. And so, between all of those three things, it was a no-brainer that we were going to do Fisk University this year,” Mercer said.

The organization is going beyond getting students settled into their rooms to support them through the entire year.

“We are walking with them to graduation because we want to disrupt the foster care to prison pipeline and transform that to the foster care to HBCU graduate pipeline,” said Mercer.

If you would like to support, click here: www.moveindaymafia.org

